The Chartered Financial Institute, in conjunction with British Council Nigeria, has commenced CFA examinations in the country to enable Nigerian professionals work, study and build career prospects in the finance industry.

The examination which is the first in Nigeria, held in Lagos recently with over 800 candidates.

The institute is one of the leading professional bodies for the global investment management industry and it awards the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) credential which is held by over 150,000 professionals around the world. In Nigeria alone, there are over 2,000 chartered financial analysts who got their certifications from neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the event, the Country Director, British Council Nigeria, Lucy Pearson said “through our examinations, we provide educational, professional and life-changing opportunities using globally recognised qualifications. These will enable people work, study, build career and promote personal development. We make a positive impact in people’s lives and communities, delivering over 103,000 examinations in the last year.

“Our partnership with a global examination institute like CFA enables us to achieve these huge ambitions. The British Council currently administers CFA examinations in about 40 countries globally and in Sub-Saharan Africa. We have centres in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria.”

According to her, the British Council has long-standing expertise delivering high-quality examinations in over 90 countries worldwide with highly trained and experienced personnel that meet the council’s examination board standards, work with qualified examiners and provide carefully selected venues and well equipped facilities.

The President, CFA Society Nigeria, Banji Fehintola, described the commencement of the CFA examination in the country as a welcome development, adding that it would save the country huge foreign exchange lost when Nigerian professionals travel outside the country to write such examination in the past.

He said by making Nigeria a centre for such pruofessional examination, it further shows that the country’s challenge in terms of negative image is changing for the better. Fehintola called on the government to provide the needed favourable environment to attract further investment and goodwill to the country

The British Council also offers reliable and secure invigilation services across all its offices in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt and administers examinations on behalf of professional boards, universities and colleges globally.

These services offer students the opportunity to take supervised examinations, tests and other assessments from professional institutions in the UK and Europe, Canada, Australia, Africa and the rest of the world. With experienced and trained invigilators across Nigeria, adherence to examination test day policies and integrity is maintained.