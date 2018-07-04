Uchechukwu Nnaike

To simplify the study of economics and to teach students at all levels the rudiments of business, HIIMA International Educational Services, Edutainment has introduced the Chairman’s Empire board game.

Introducing the new product to journalists in Lagos recently, the Managing Director, Dr. Mariam Agunbiade-Etiebet said: “Our modern day reality shows that job opportunities are drying up, that is why you see many graduates still roaming the streets in search of jobs many years after graduation.

“A child brought up with the idea that he could establish and run a business of his own may just have his mind attuned to being his own boss after his university education, instead of searching for non-existent jobs.”

She described the Chairman’s Empire as a thrilling board game that can be played by two or more people and takes players through the nitty-gritty of modern business practise. “It is designed to be enjoyed by both adults and children of seven years old and above.”

According to her, the game helps players to understand the dynamics of doing business, including the relationship between buyers and sellers. “It is recommended for all aspiring entrepreneurs as it teaches them the fundamentals of investment, when to invest and what to invest in to create greater values. It also teaches how to make and multiply profits and grow the returns on investment.”

Other benefits of the board game she said include teaching financial discipline, planning and management and helps players to develop entrepreneurial, creative and innovative mind-sets to see possibilities and opportunities.

Like a typical MBA curriculum, Agunbiade-Etiebet said the game is designed to teach business tactics and strategic thinking and the fundamentals of maintaining a healthy cash flow in order to avoid bankruptcy.

“The game is designed to act as a guide on how to invest big to reap big and become the chairman of a vast business/economic empire and inspire and contribute to your world through engagement in corporate social responsibility projects.

“The game set up is structured like a typical business with players/investors who ply different sectors of the economy. It also has a central bank or the banks from which players obtain loans/credit for investment. The ‘investor’ must be careful to invest in sectors with low risk, but with potential for higher returns on investment.”

The managing director added that the game is targeted at inculcating the entrepreneurship spirit in children aged seven and above as it excites their young brains, enables them interact with their peers thereby building self-confidence, social skills and a sense of responsibility.

While recommending the game for schools, she said it is also a must-have for homes because both the old and the young, experienced and new business entrepreneurs learn from it.