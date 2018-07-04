Onyebuchi Ezigbo Abuja

A splinter group has emerged in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The splinter group named Reformed APC (rAPC) announced its emergence at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the splinter group, Buba Galadima, announced the emergence of the faction at the press conference held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

Galadima was national secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the plaform on which President Muhammadu Buhari contested presidential election in 2011. CPC is one of the parties that formed APC.

Also, Mr Kassim Afegbua was named the national publicity secretary of the rAPC.

The chairman of the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) group in APC, Abubakar Baraje, and some members of the APC were at the press conference.

