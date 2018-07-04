Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has said that it will Thursday operate all-female flight, including pilots and cabin crew from Lagos to Abuja and from Abuja to Owerri.

The airline said the flight is coming days after it gave command to Sinmisola Ajibola, who made history as the airline’s first female captain and was decorated with her new rank by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Allen Onyema, on Monday, June 25.

In a statement, the spokesman of the airline, Chris Iwarah, said the flight was planned in honour of Air Peace first female captain, Miss. Ajibola.

“Captain Sinmisola’s achievement is a testament to Air Peace’s avowed commitment to gender equality and promotion of Nigerian women in aviation as possessing the requisite skills to distinguish themselves anywhere across the globe in their chosen career. Although women occupy most of our top positions, Sinmisola’s elevation is a great milestone in our effort to grow capacity for women in the cockpit,” the airline said.

Sinmisola, who would be in command of the four-leg flight, would be assisted in the cockpit by Senior First Officer Quincy Owen.

The airline said the all-female crew flight scheduled to take off from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 1310 hours (1:10 pm Nigerian time) is expected to arrive to a water salute at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 1420 (2:20 pm) hours.

“The flight will depart the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 1450 (2:50 pm) and arrive at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri to another round of water salute at 1550 (3:50 pm) hours. After a brief event at the Owerri Airport, the flight will leave at 1620 (4:20 pm) hours for Abuja and arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 1720 (5:20 pm) hours. The flight will finally depart the Abuja airport at 1750 (5:50 pm) hours and touch down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport at 1900 (7:00 pm) hours,” the airline said.