By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have died while two others are battling for their lives in a hospital in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after a heavy duty truck collided with a tricycle they were travelling in around the state capital.

All the victims survived the first accident, but were being rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) when they were hit by another tricycle resulting in the deaths of Victor Adegua and Omafuakpor Godwin.

The deceased were said to be travelling with Obieze Chukwuemeka and Alaromi Olumide, the survivors and had left Koluama 2, the place of their primary assignments in Southern Ijaw for Yenagoa to undertake their clearance at the NYSC office.

The incident occurred on the Goodluck Jonathan bridge in Swali, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, around 3.30 pm on Monday.

The tricycle driver, Bayaninu Ali, who was injured in the second accident, said: “I was driving my Keke when another Keke that was rushing the injured people to the hospital hit me. My fellow driver was in a hurry. He didn’t look and that was why the accident occurred.”

Narrating the incident, the Vicar of St. John’s Anglican Church, Koluama 2, Rev. Emmanuel Chikwendu, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said: “We came together to Koluama. This morning we arrived at Yenagoa at about 10am. They went for their clearance. They finished it and were on their way back when a tipper hit them on Swali bridge.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident said the remains of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary.

He said: “At about 1330hrs, four youth corps members boarded a tricycle from Akaba to Swali in Yenagoa got to Swali bridge and in an attempt to overtake another vehicle, the tricycle collided with a tipper with registration number SAG 242 XA.

“The injured corps members were rushed to FMC Yenagoa for medical treatment, where a doctor confirmed two of the corps members, one Omafuakpor Godwin ‘m’ and Adegua Victor ‘m’ dead. Corpses were deposited at the morgue for autopsy while the injured corps members are responding to treatment while investigation is ongoing.”

Speaking on the incident, the state Coordinator, NYSC, Loto Omolayo, said the corps was saddened by the tragedy.

“Four corps members serving in Bayelsa were involved in an accident at Swali Bridge in Yenagoa and were immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre.

“The tricycle they boarded was hit by a tipper and unfortunately, two of the corps members died as a result of injuries sustained during the accident, while two are being treated by a team of competent consultants at the FMC.

“The NYSC family is saddened by this sudden loss. We have also informed and commiserated with the families on this unfortunate incident. We pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and quick recovery of the injured corps members,” she said in a statement.