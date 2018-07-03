The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is assisting the Uganda Deposit Protection Fund (DPFU) to develop capacity to implement the Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in the East African country.

A statement yesterday revealed that the corporation recently hosted a five-member delegation from DPFU who arrived Nigeria to understudy the activities of the NDIC.

“The NDIC has been the destination of choice for several sister agencies and central banks from across the African continent eager to understudy the activities of the corporation and learn from its rich experience in deposit insurance – a subject on which it is recognised as a leader in Africa,” it added.

The Ugandan team was only the latest delegation from several Africa countries to visit the corporation for capacity building, the statement added.

The NDIC had previously hosted delegations from the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Reserve Bank of Lesotho, Deposit Protection Fund Board of Kenya, Deposit Insurance Board of Tanzania, Commission Bancaire del’Afrique Centrale (COBAC) of Cameroun, Delegates from Banque Centrale Des Etats De L’ Afrique De L’ Ouest (BCEAO) in Senegal all of whom the NDIC assisted build the capacity for the implementation of the Deposit Insurance System (DIS) in their various jurisdictions.

Others included teams from the Central Bank of The Gambia, Bank of Tanzania, the Deposit Protection Corporation of Zimbabwe, and the Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation (GDPC).

In September 2018, the NDIC will also host the African Regional Conference of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI).