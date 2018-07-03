Ebere Nwoji

Custodian Investment Plc, the parent body of Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited and Custodian Life Assurance Limited recently launched an interactive digital platform tagged ‘Max.’ Speaking on the platform, the Executive Director, Operations, Custodian Life Assurance Limited, Ngozi Nlebemuo, said: “The device will enable insuring public interact and buy the company’s products anywhere they are without hassle.

According to him, the device which is deployed on the firm’s Website and Facebook will help bridge communication gap as the insuring public can interact and obtain information via the device 24 hours.

He said the public can start and conclude their insurance purchases through the platform and also report claims.

Also speaking, Head, Retail Division, Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited, Oladele Akinsanya, said Max chatbox, is a first of its kind in the Nigerian insurance industry, adding that with Max, the insuring public can purchase majority of custodian’s products and services in the comfort of their homes.

He urged the public to leverage the platform to procure products that would help them mitigate their risks.