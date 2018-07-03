The Technical Director for Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship, Yussuf Alli has expressed great optimism that Delta State will pass the scheduled inspection exercise by the Confederation of African Athletics, CAA this weekend.

Alli stated that he is very positive because all that is required for the hosting of a successful championship is already in the place with the stadium and other equipment all on the ground as required by the CAA.

“I am very happy with everything already in place, the stadium is ready now, we have ordered and already taken delivery of some of the best equipment available in the world and the everybody is eager to see the championship take off,” Alli was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, the Head of Media and Publicity for Asaba 2018.

Alli stated that he would have been happy to roll back the years so he can compete as a jumper at this year’s African Championships having seen the facilities and equipment that are all in place for Asaba 2018.

The former African Long Jump record holder also commended the LOC chairman for Asaba 2018 Solomon Ogba for his initiative to host a Delegate Registration Meeting, DRM.

Alli noted that apart from the Olympic Games, Asaba 2018 is one of the few places they are having a DRM.

“I must commend the LOC chairman for his initiative to have a DRM for Asaba 2018, since he has raised the bar for this edition of the African championships, future editions cannot go below the standards being set now.” He said

Alli recalled that initially, athletes at African Championships are housed in hostels before the host of one of the past editions changed the format to housing athletes in hotels.

It is will now be on record that another innovation was added to biennial championships in Asaba Delta State.

Over 52 African countries are expected at the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships that would take place August 1-5 in Asaba, Delta State.