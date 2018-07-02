Unity Bank Plc has unveiled the ‘Season 2 Unity Verve for Value’ promo offer to give out cash prizes and other material rewards to customers and verve card holders of the Bank.

A statement from the bank quoted its Managing Director/CEO, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, to have said that the promo offer was aimed at spreading out the benefits of the scheme to bring more verve card holders into the reward net.

She stated that from July to December, 2018, scheduled for the duration of the promo, as much as 300 Unity Bank verve cards holders (that is 50 winners monthly), would receive cash gifts while 3,000 customers (i.e 500 card holders monthly) will receive airtime top-up.

To qualify for the promo, Verve Card holders are required to transact on POS and Web channels to accumulate transaction counts, volume and value. At the end of every month, 50 customers with highest number of transactions will enjoy reward of N5, 000 worth of cash, while another 500 will be rewarded with airtime top up.

Also speaking on the initiative, the General Manager, Product and Channels, Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo urged customers, old and new, to take advantage of the offer and participate actively.

He said that, “apart from the Season 2 reward promo, the bank is interested in the customers accessing wide-ranging electronic solutions that will give them control, convenience and product experience as more and more Verve card holders make purchases on PoS and Web”.

According to him, Unity Bank was committed to ensuring ease, convenience and security in banking transactions for all its customers and its Verve Card holders which is accepted for payment for goods and services.

Okhaimo said that the promo gives Verve Card holders the benefits of using their cards and getting rewarded for their commitment and patronage. He further assured Cards holders that Verve Cards are very secure as cardholders are protected against fraud by providing two-factor authentication platform to help guard them across channels.