…commends UNICEF, WHO, Rotary Int’l, others, for continued support

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed resolve to improve on the state’s 92 per cent immunisation coverage recorded during the first round of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs), assuring that the state government will ensure her polio-free status is sustained.

Obaseki gave the assurance during the flag-off of the 2018 second round of the NIPDs in Eyaen Primary Healthcare Centre, Benin City, Edo State capital.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, said, “Edo State achieved 92 per cent coverage during the first-round exercise conducted in April 2018. This is commendable but there is room for improvement by ensuring all children 0-59 months are reached and immunised to ensure the state has high herd immunity.”

According to him, “The state has remained polio-free since 2009. To maintain the polio free status, all stakeholders must work even harder to ensure every child in Edo is reached.”

He commended the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organisation (WHO), Rotary International and other stakeholders for their role in the implementation of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) in the state.

The governor called on “all parents, especially mothers and caregivers to ensure that they utilise the opportunity offered by the exercise to immunise their children within ages 0-59 months against poliomyelitis and other vaccine preventable diseases.”

He assured parents and caregivers that the vaccines are good, not harmful and provided free of charge to the children.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Izilen Asogun, explained that there was need for “more attention to be directed at the missed children in the community so as to ensure no child is left unimmunised.”

Asogun said that the Ministry would ensure intensive monitoring of the exercise to ensure that no child is left behind, noting that the exercise requires the input of all stakeholders to ensure a successful campaign.

The WHO State Coordinator, Faith Ireye, expressed appreciation to the state government on the continued partnership, noting, “I commend the Edo State for sustaining a polio-free status since 2019.”

Ireye urged members of the NIPDs team to “use their catchment area line list to track all Routine Immunisation defaulters.