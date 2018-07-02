Nseobong Okon-Ekong, writes that consideration for a strong and articulate voice as a presidential hopeful from the Middle-belt may be the beginning of a powerful strategy to canvass its peculiar agenda

Rising from a recent serious meeting to articulate the interest of its region, the influential Middle-Belt Forum has, in the first instance, shortlisted four presidential aspirants in an ongoing process to produce a consensus candidate for the 2019 Presidential election.

To many political pundits, the Middle-belt challenge for the presidency of Nigeria in 2019 goes beyond the sentimental and the perfunctory. The region is at the receiving end of dastardly killings allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen. Many of their leaders have been told in clear terms by the much traumatised people that they cannot continue to support a leadership that gives tacit support to these killings.

The tragedy of the Middle-belt is that it is home to the largest number of officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces; both serving and retired. The question on many lips is what do the likes of Senator David Mark know that has forced him into silence? Gen. Theophilus Danjuma was in the news when he accused the Nigerian military of colluding with the killers, but his concern was considered as coming too late.

Consideration for a strong and articulate voice as a presidential hopeful from the region may be the beginning of a powerful strategy to canvass a Middle-belt agenda; that will guarantee it a secure and prosperous future in Nigeria. In recent years, the lot of the people has been characterised by brutal devastation and loss of lives. The ability to present a clear plan for the aspiration of the region was a major consideration for the likely presidential flag bearers from the Middle-belt.

The Middle-Belt region is an important section in the determination of the nation’s presidential politics, as it comprise notable states like Kwara, Kogi, Niger, FCT, Benue, Plateau, Adamawa, Borno (South), Bauchi (South), Kaduna, Kebbi, Taraba, and Nassarawa. The Middle-Belt invariably accounts for fourteen of the nineteen States in the North.

The favoured contenders include a prominent businessman, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

Olawepo-Hashim was named alongside former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, and former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang amongst a dozen candidates that went through the rigorous screening.

Chaired by Air Commodore Dan Suleiman, the panel reportedly shortlisted Olawepo-Hashim, the youngest amongst the four, for his deep knowledge of the economy arising from his successful business endeavors, spanning the breadth of oil and gas, power, communications, and marketing.

The other candidates from the Middle-Belt who made the list of four were noted for also being formidable, given their respective pedigrees as minister, and experienced politician (Prof. Jerry Gana); a former state chief executive (Senator Jang); and a former Deputy Governor of the central bank providing a good ground for understanding the economy, even though lesser known in politics (Dr. Mailafia). The four are to be presented to leaders in other geo-political regions including the South-east, the South-west amongst others for their inputs.

Apart from Commodore Dan Suleiman, who is former military administrator and one time Nigerian envoy to Russia, other personalities on the screening panel include former Adjutant-General of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Zamani Lekwot, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ishaya Bamaiyi, former Governor of old Gongola State, Mr. Wilberfore Juta, former Governor of old Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, Mr. Sam Ada Maagbe, and Chief John Odakun.

Olawepo-Hashim’s urbane and cerebral qualities partly reflected in his feats in the University of Lagos and the Buckingham University, where he won the MaxBerlof award for Global affairs gave him an advantage.

The first elected National Deputy Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olawepo-Hashim, is seen as a potential force from the Middle-belt region, good enough to attract first time voters on the national voters register numbering over nine million apart from potential voters from the region, and elsewhere.

Other than this are his pro-democracy credentials beginning from his University of Lagos days, and growing into his real life experiences, leading to his recognition as Amnesty International Prisoner of Conscience in 1989.

Detribalised with strong bridge-building credentials, his international exposure additionally appealed to the 18-member screening committee, spread across the 14 Middle-belt states.