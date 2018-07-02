Layer3, a leading information technology company, today announced that the company is now13 years in business, a significant mark of longevity in the fast-moving and evolving technology sector.

Founded in 2005, Layer3’s vision was to lead in making businesses more successful using technology. Since then, the company has grown consistently through careful and purposeful management. Today, Layer3’s customers include some of the most demanding and respected customers across Africa.

According to Oyaje Idoko, Layer3’s CEO, “It has been a tremendous journey filled with experiences that have made us better with each year. Our struggle and desire, against all odds, to make our customers’ businesses more successful, is what drives us. Since we believe success is a journey, and not a destination, our work is not yet done. We will continue to work with our customers for the long term to make them, and their business more successful and in so doing build a great and thriving company that the whole of Africa will be proud of.”

As she marks her anniversary, the company celebrates great achievements, recognitions and awards such as Tony Elumelu Foundation’s Nigeria’s Fast Growth 50 , Jobberman Recognition Award for Best 100 places to work in Nigeria, Beacon of ICT awards as the Best Cloud Service Provider, as well as two year consecutive awards for Best Customer Service in Information Technology amongst others.

“We owe our existence to our resilient and committed staff, understanding and happy customers as well as our valuable partners”, added Oyaje.