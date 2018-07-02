An Ogudu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, on Monday, ordered the remand at Ikoyi prison of an unemployed John Owika for allegedly impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

The magistrate, Mrs T. Akann, who ordered the accused to be remanded in prison, adjourned the case until July 27, to await the advice of the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Owika, who resides at Mofowoku St, Alapere, in Lagos, is facing a count charge of defilement of a minor, an offence that carries a 14-year prison term on conviction.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the accused committed the offence at his residence sometime in April.

Ihiehie alleged that the parents of the girl noticed some sudden changes in her behaviour and walking steps which made the girl’s mother confront her daughter.

“The girl’s mother said as she threatened her daughter with a cane she cried bitterly and confessed that the accused, who is their neighbour, has been sleeping with her and she has been having pains in her vagina.

“She said the girl also confessed that it all started in late April when he sent her on an errand and when she came back to deliver the message, he dragged her into his flat and removed her pants.

“The mother of the girl with tears in her eyes told the police that her daughter struggled with the man crying but all to no avail as he covered her daughters’ mouth and defiled her.

“After having his way, the girl saw blood and cleaned it herself as the accused threatened to kill her if she ever told her parents,’’ he said.

The prosecutor alleged that since the first incident, the accused had slept with the girl at least 10 times and on each occasion, gave her between N200 and N500.

He further told the court that a pregnancy test allegedly confirmed the girl to be pregnant.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.