Yes, it has been ten years since the death of self-acclaimed ‘strongman of Ibadan politics’, Chief Lamidi Ariyibi Akanji Adedibu. He died on June 11, 2008. On that day, the beautiful widow, Bose Adedibu wept and poured out her grief like an opera conductor dreaming in a Handelian mist.

While her husband was alive, she had the sweetest experience of the world; she knew what it was to be the sweet heart of the political godfather. She understood what it was to be courted by the lowly-placed, the high and mighty seeking innumerable favours from her husband. But no sooner had her husband died than Alhaja Bose tasted the bitter pill of betrayal. In friendship, she found coldness and in trust, she found treason.

No sooner had the remains of her powerful husband were lowered into the grave than his friends and political associates began to desert his political empire and family. One after the other, they deserted the Adedibu family and would not want to have anything to do with the people the strongman left behind.

The situation also forced Bose to shun her late husband’s political associates particularly those he assisted when he was alive who later turned their backs on the family. But such dismal happenstance is now a thing of the past. However, sources close to the Adedibu family revealed that it was heart-rending for them to note that the memories of the ‘Alaafin Molete’ have faded from the hearts of even his trusted aides and political associates while he was alive. It was even more heartbreaking to note that no newspaper or broadcast station remembered the milestone in the life of the Adedibus.

There was no paid advertorial in remembrance of the late politician who was widely regarded as an unpretentious statesman, even from his state, Oyo State Government. Could it have been that the memories and legacies of Adedibu have been eroded with the passage of time, or it just slipped through the minds of the so-called associates, admirers and friends of the acclaimed ‘Alaafin Molete’? Prompting insinuations that most of our politicians have short memories indeed. It is therefore a surprise that ten years after, many have forgotten all about him. Funny how time obscures some heroes, you might say.