Like many other elections across the world, there are the also-rans and the real contenders; those who come to make up the numbers and those who vaunt about their intentions for the cheap popularity and pecuniary benefits. This is why it is too early in the day to categorise the ambition of a beautiful woman, Elishama Ideh, one of the high society flying ladies.

Give it to her, she is not only brave enough to declare her intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, she is blunt enough to say. “It must be emphasised strongly that coming from this background of my work in the socio-spiritual sphere, I was able to witness the stark reality of the decay and poverty level of our people and how special social security schemes or infrastructure are not in place to curb the debilitating situation which is why my heart and my passion has been stirred up to rise first as a citizen of this great country and become a change agent that the nation desperately needs.”

Undeterred by the cynicism that has trailed her declaration in view of the dynamics of contemporary Nigerian politics, she said her vision is to see a Nigeria where things work. To achieve her dream, she has embarked upon a rigorous campaign exercise intimating the electorate about her ambition. While she is entitled to the inalienable right to vote and be voted for, let’s hope she would not forget to honour and observe the demands of public service and accountability. Her ambition makes one wonder if she isn’t just another desperate public office seeker vowing to build bridges even where there are no rivers.