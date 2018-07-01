Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has donated the sum of N50 million to the victims of the recent windstorm in Bauchi State which destroyed over 1,500 houses.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, flanked by his top management staff Sunday announced the donation when he visited the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, in his palace to commiserate with the people of the state over the disaster.

According to him, “Our brothers and sisters in Bauchi have been affected by natural disaster which befell them on 16th of June, just a day after sallah whereby complete darkness engulfed the town. Then windstorm followed by heavy rain which unfortunately at least 10 lives were lost and over 1,500 houses were ruined.

“It is obvious that such a disaster is irreparable where human lives even if it is one that is lost. However, there are loss of materials, houses that are ruined. Within our corporate social responsibility, NNPC’s board and management has donated N50 million to be distributed under the wisdom and look of his royal highness the emir of Bauchi as our token intervention.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NNPC in charge of Corporate Services and Strategy, Alhaji Bala Wunti, explained that as part of measures to stop felling of trees by people to make firewood and charcoal for cooking, the oil company would soon launch ‘an LPG’ strategy to encourage the utilisation of natural resources as alternative sources of energy in the country.

“That is the strategy focus that under the leadership of the Group Managing Director we are going to pursue,” he said.

Responding, the emir thanked the NNPC boss and his team for the visit, saying that the gesture was a demonstration of his love for the people of the state.

The monarch then assured the company that the money would get to the victims through the committee set up by the state government.