Prominent poet and novelist, Dike Chukwumerije and his group returned to Lagos recently to stage his inspiring poetry production ‘Made in Nigeria’. Held at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, the artist in 120 minutes, took his audience on a nostalgic voyage, retelling the history of Nigeria through poetry, dance, drama and music.

Exploring themes such as love, tolerance and unity, Dike brought back memories of the 60s when tribal differences posed no threat to love until the civil war; the social life of the 70s which boast of good music and fashion; the military dictatorship in the 80s; the sweet songs and games that shaped childhood in the late 80s/90s and the rise of student unionism in the 2000s.

All these were captured in 20 poems including a special tribute to the father of Nationalism, Herbert Macaulay. Dike and his group were given a loud ovation for their outstanding craftsmanship after their performance.

“Everywhere we have performed, Christians, Muslims, young, old, female, male, connect with this show because it is the Nigeria story. There is something we share with all, and now more than ever, we need to speak to that thing so that we can build our nation. Nigeria deserves the golden age; an age where we can put our differences aside and focus on living ahead so that we can stand tall in the comity of nations. That’s the ideology behind this show. It is not about entertainment, it is also about awakening one’s love for homeland,” said the artiste before he drew the curtains.

Launched in 2016 in Abuja during the Independence anniversary, the stage production has earned positive reviews, particularly for Dike, who was lauded greatly for his creativity in reviving poetry performance in Nigeria.

Since its inaugural performance, the poem has been staged in other cities like Enugu, Benin and Ile-Ife. The group has been on a tour since the beginning of this year, entertaining audiences in Jos, Maidugri and Yola before its recent stop in Lagos.