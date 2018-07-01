Contemporary highlife/urban musician, HI-10 landed his first recording deal recently with a new entertainment outfit, Blue Lake Media. The artiste is the first act to be signed on the platform which offers several operational bits working synergistically to bring about a significant impact on the entertainment industry. The subunits at present comprises of music publishing, digital marketing, below-the-line advertising, film production, brand management and it also functions as a record label.

Born Joel Arochi, HI-10 has a vast experience in performing and producing highlife music. Inspired by his mother and sister, he developed a passion for highlife music at a very young age. His interest and talent in highlife music– a genre which is mainstream to Eastern Nigeria– was later fueled and honed by his sister, who, at that time was part of a local highlife group.

“I love music so much.” HI-10 emphatically stated. “The whole thing started when I was 12. I was always beside my mother, especially when she was in the kitchen cooking. She loves highlife music so much. My sister took from her and from there that’s how it grew into this.”

To boost his debut effort onto the music scene, two singles: ‘I Gat You’ and ‘24/7’ has been serviced to several websites and radio stations to kick off the campaign. Both tracks embody the highlife essence to various degrees with ‘24/7’ bearing heavy highlife influences with a strict use of Igbo vernacular.

In an industry baffled with piracy, copyrights infringement and contractile tensions between artistes and their record labels, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Lake Media, Chidi Uzoeshi is positive about the future prospect of the brand. He based unflinching faith on his experience in the industry stating that he was quite confident about the viability of Blue Lake Media in years to come.

Giving insights into the outfit’s vision to thrive in a competitive market, he elaborated:

“With regards to coming into the industry; staying power and all that. Yes, the key to staying in power is always being able to run a structured business. It is not about how much money you make or how quickly you make money, it’s about being able to stand the test of time.”

He concluded by saying, “it is being able to run your business in a model that reflects how you want to be perceived in the sense of being an institution.”