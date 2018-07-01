–Allegation baseless, says ex-governor

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Samuel Omotoso, representing Oye Constituency 1, has alleged that the standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi is after his life for having led several opposition moves against the ex-minister.

But spokesman to Kayode Fayemi campaign organisation, Wole Olujobi, dismissed the claims as untrue and unfounded and calculated to score cheap blackmail, saying it is PDP that had committed the atrocities but blaming it on APC.

Omotoso as spokesman of the Ekiti Assembly had on several occasions addressed the media on matters opposing to Fayemi particularly the alleged misappropriation of State Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC), funds which the House made against the APC flag bearer leading to an indictment against Fayemi by a probe panel set up by the state government.

Speaking in Oloje Ekiti on Saturday, Omotosho said: “I called you to this very important press conference to bring to the public glare several attempts on my life by Fayemi using his thugs.

“These people planned to kill me on Thursday the 28th of June 2018 when they invaded my community, Oloje Ekiti with guns, amulets and charms on behalf of Fayemi and searched for me at all cost during their ongoing blood laced political rallies.

“When they could not find me, their frustrations led to the total demolition of our Party (PDP) Secretariat, in Ayede South Itaji Ward 10 of Oye Local Government.

“Still unsatisfied, these thugs called in several armed mobile policemen tagged as “Fayemi policemen” which unleashed mayhem on my people with impunity, shooting sporadically at innocent citizens, destroying many houses, looting with physical assaults on three High Chiefs who dared to ask them questions.

“As I speak to you the trio of High Chiefs Ejimoko, Afin and Alameiku were arrested and locked up overnight at the police headquarters in Ado for no reason.

“These attempts on my life are not unconnected with my roles as the Chairman Ekiti-State House of Assembly Committee on Information saddled with the responsibility of speaking on behalf of the institution.

“This constitutionally recognised position brought me into civil disagreement with Fayemi on several issues ranging from his alleged mismanagement of the SUBEB funds in 2013 and other financial improprieties which led to his indictment by the Ekiti State Commission of enquiry that investigated his moribund tenure as Governor of Ekiti State.

“I am using this opportunity to alert the whole country, my immediate medical colleagues and the International Agencies including the US and UK High Commissions that should anything happens to my life or my family, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and his cohorts should be held responsible”, Omotosho said.

But reacting, Fayemi’s aide, Olujobi, said: “I was in the same area Omotosho and the PDP members mentioned on Thursday but there was nothing like such attacks in the place. The PDP are just cooking up lies to blackmail Fayemi.

“Do you know what they did this morning. They branded vehicles with APC logo and went into the market to beat and maim people there and they were shouting all about that APC is killing and maiming people all about.

“All those atrocities have been performed by PDP thugs but they are turning around to blame it on APC. That is their stock in trade. We are very peaceful and Fayemi has no thugs that can hurt even a fly not to talk of killing anybody.”