A major event awaits Ekiti State in the next few weeks and it is the governorship election, considered a crucial precursor to the 2019 elections, although following closely is the Osun State governorship election billed to hold sometime in August.

It is, however, stunning to learn that weeks after the governorship primaries that was hotly contested and clearly won by a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, a very prominent member of the party and a former governor of the state, Segun Oni, has aligned with those who loathe Fayemi to push an obnoxious agenda, more so after reportedly reconciling with him.

Perhaps, you have not heard that Oni, who not only embraced Fayemi, when he deservingly paid him a visit after the primaries but also promised to put the pain of his defeat behind him and work for the party, has recently gone to court, where he sought a nullification of Fayemi’s candidacy on account of the time of his resignation. That was so uneducated, only if he had sought help.

What should surprise one isn’t just that, you probably should be more worried that this is also coming after President Muhammadu Buhari, hosted him alongside other aspirants and leaders of the party to a dinner, where the president reportedly appealed to them as well as charged them to work for the party. What more? He was at the kick-off rally!

What this means is that all the while he has been unhappy with Fayemi to the extent that he now seeks his nullification, further citing his manner of emergence. How did he emerge? This, of course, confirms speculations doing the rounds that Oni does not have a mind of his and is being remote-controlled by some leaders from a nearby state. It is also worthy of note that the timing of the suit was instructive. It was shortly after the convention.

In other words, a majority of them are banking on the new national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to unsettle some of the gains of the John Odigie-Oyegun leadership, albeit in their favour. How parochial can anyone be? They are simply jesters, who seek the impossible at collective detriment, however, for venal interest.