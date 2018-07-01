A place in the quarter finals of the 2018 World Cup is up for grabs as Denmark and Croatia faceoff in what is a clash between two unbeaten teams.

While Croatia have reached this stage with three straight wins, Denmark have battled to draws against Australia and France, with their only victory coming in their opening game against Peru.

The second of the three all-European ties in the Round of 16 at Russia 2018 is a first in the history of the FIFA World Cup. In their five previous meetings in friendlies and qualifiers, both sides have won two and drawn one.

Expectations are running so high for Croatia after they dismantled Argentina 3-0 that Luka Modric and Co are fancied to equal or even better the third place Croatia achieved at France 1998.

Denmark also have happy memories of that World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals, the nation’s best ever performance.

Though the Scandinavians will not start as favourites, they have shown an ability to make the absolute most of the few chances that come their way.

Their tally of two goals is the lowest of the 16 teams left in the competition, while only three sides of the 32 that started Russia 2018 had fewer shots on goal in the group phase. They remain unbeaten, however, and are determined to cause an upset.