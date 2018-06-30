Until now, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, had been tipped to slug it out with some other candidates to succeed Governor Ibikunle Amosun. Adeola is an incurable dreamer. And luckily, most of his dreams have come true, as shown by his current position. “He knows that there are many hurdles to cross and the odds against him are literally mountainous. But like many others that he has crossed in the past, he was determined this time around too. But we gathered that the tasks have proven too much for him to cross and the senator currently representing Lagos West at the Upper Chamber has chickened out from the race, “even though a lot of money had gone down the drains’’.

Consequently, he is now back in Lagos fighting to retain his seat as Senator. It was gathered that Yayi’s sudden U-turn was the result of political alliance among his major backers – former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and his godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Amosun, who had earlier vowed that the Lagos Senator would never realise his ambition of governing the state while he is alive.