Amidst controversy and fears, Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and beautiful Temitope Adebutu, daughter of billionaire businessman, Kessignton Adebutu, married in May, 2017.

The elaborate wedding ceremony, which was witnessed by the crème of the society, had held in spite of the grave concerns expressed by Olujonwo’s mother, Mrs. Taiwo Obasanjo.

Apart from her outburst in various interviews granted to some sections of the media, she had also employed legal means to stop the love-struck duo from going ahead with the planned wedding, including taking on her husband and the Adebutus.

She had claimed that she received a spiritual warning against her son having a big wedding and that if he wanted to throw an elaborate wedding at all, it must be done after his 34th birthday in June, 2017.

While many disapproved of her action, some others saw reason with her breath. But it appeared initially that she was making a mountain out of a mole hill, as there was no reported case of any hitch few months into their marriage; so, it was assumed that they had been able to ward off the danger that might have been predicted to rock their marriage.

But shockingly, Olujonwo’s mother again raised the alarm that her son’s life would be endangered, if he remains in the marriage. She also accused Temitope of domestic violence, amongst others.

Initially, Olujonwo had reportedly refuted al her mum’s claims, saying he is old enough to decide for himself. He even lamented his mother’s unsolicited intervention in his marital life.

However, a few days ago, he himself disclosed that he was no longer interested in the marriage, after dragging Temitope before the Ogun State Judicial Service Commission and the Magistrate Court in Lagos Island over allegations of domestic violence against him.

In view of the latest development, Temitope and her family have resolved to check what they described as Olujonwo’s excessive lies against them. Besides, the Adebutu family has risen in defence of their daughter, accusing Olujonwo of being economical with the truth.

‘Temitope is a gentle lady with proper upbringing. She has never hurt a fly all her life. The man is just looking for a way to tarnish her hard-earned image,’’ a family source said.

Also, another family source described Olujuwon as an ungrateful mind, who bit the hands that fed him, adding that “Junwo Obasanjo must have forgotten to tell the court that he married Tope Adebutu for material gains.

“Before the wedding in 2017, he got a contract from Tope’s brother, Segun Adebutu, who is the CEO of Petrolex Oil and Gas. He was awarded the contract and was paid N35 million. But he didn’t execute the contract or refund the money.

“Mr. Segun Adebutu did that to help Junwo who was living in his father’s house before and after the marriage. He lived in one of the apartments at the OBJ’s hilltop estate in Abeokuta.

“If Tope was living just a stone throw from Baba Obasanjo’s apartment at the Hilltop mansion, then, how could she have assaulted her husband without his father getting to know?

“Aside the fact that Juwon didn’t have enough money to maintain his home and wife, the marriage suffered constant interferences from his mum, Taiwo Obasanjo, who didn’t like her son’s choice of wife.

“At some point in the marriage, after he had abandoned his home, he sent a separation letter to his estranged wife, asking for a separation and promising that they remain friends.”

In a counter-affidavit sworn to by Temitope and made available to Spy Glass, it was alleged that trouble began to rear its ugly head immediately after the wedding when Olujuwon began to treat her with hostility. The ugly treatment, she further claimed, continued unabated so much so that Olujuwon was said to have travelled alone to Monaco on June 17, 2017 for their planned honeymoon and returned five days later. Temitope also alleged that she was subjected to the most unimaginable trauma worsened by the discomfort of living in his bedroom at his father’s house, with an unfulfilled promise to move into their matrimonial home after renovation.

Lamenting Olujuwon’s hatred for her, she said: “On several occasions when we spent time together in the marriage, he was fond of calling me unprintable names including but not limited to ugly, fat, smelly, cancer. He always tormented me with expressions such as ‘I married you out of convenience’, ‘our wedding was a sham’ and ‘If I didn’t marry you, no one else would.” She said he approached her last March, after allegedly being away from home for over four months, to say that he was no longer interested in the marriage.