Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Nasarawa State, Honourable Godiya Akwashiki, has said he will focus on security and economy if elected as governor of the state in 2019.

Akwashiki, who is the deputy speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, added that infrastructure, healthcare and good governance

that will be accountable and transparent to the people will be his watch words if elected governor.

He stated this Saturday in Nasarawa Eggon when he rounded up his governorship consultation visits to wards and Local Governments officials of the APC across the state.

The state lawmaker, who is a two term member of the state assembly, therefore called on the Nasarawa people to support his governorship ambition for continuity of developmental projects being executed by the administration of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

“We thank God that the governor has executed a number of legacy projects that have changed the landscape of the state. The governor

has set an unmatched record in the governance of the state,” he said.

According to him, “if elected, my administration will provide Job opportunities by establishing an employment trust fund to compliment the efforts of the current government of Al-Makura on Job creation.”

Akwashiki concluded that he will establish a small business loan guarantee scheme for women and youths, even as he promised to continue with the current schools renovation programme of the current administration.