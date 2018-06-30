In celebrating its presence and consistency in Africa’s largest economy in the past 11 years, Furniture manufacturing firm, Lifemate, has concluded arrangements to roll out a customer centric reward programme tagged, ‘buy more and get more’ to appreciate customers’ loyalty.

According to the firm, its 11 years journey which began at a small office space in Ikeja, Lagos, and had so far grown to become a household name in quality would not have been colourful without the commitment of customers.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Derek Dai, informed that the company presently boasts of 13 branches and five area head offices in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Warri and Port Harcourt as it continues to strategise on how to make Nigerians live a better life through its various products.

“Lifemate products are manufactured here in Nigeria with global standards in mind. Though few quality accessories are sourced abroad, the raw materials for the company’s products are majorly sourced in Nigeria, thereby contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and enhancing the government’s efforts to revamp the nation’s economy.”

Sales Director of the company, Mrs. Allan Fu, hinted on the firm’s plans to open more showroom to boost customers accessibility to the company’s products. She added that the company’s expansion move also include employing more Nigerians in its workforce to cope with the increasing demand for the products.

Describing the ‘buy more and get more’ as a giveaway price season, the Head of Advertising at Lifemate, Mr. Yemi Akindele, said there would be sales discount promos, price slash, special gifts and stakeholders’ parties for its customers.

“Most companies wait till festive periods to compensate loyal consumers, but we consistently give back to reward consumers loyalty,” he stated.

According to him, throughout the anniversary period, customers will enjoy price slash of between 50 and 60 per cent on certain furniture items.