Kebbi State First Lady, Dr. Zainab Shikanfi Bagudu, has consistently been in the news for all the good reasons. Indeed, it was gathered that she would certainly remain in the minds of her people for many years to come, given the relative success of her pet project, The Medicaid Cancer Foundation.

The Foundation, in collaboration with the Kebbi State Government, has carried out a free breast and cervical cancer screening programme for over 2000 women in the state, since inception three years ago. The screening took place across the state. This beautiful woman hits the ground running with her pet projects immediately her husband took the mantle of office. Since she became the Kebbi State First Lady, she has left no one in doubt about her vision and readiness to complement her husband’s efforts to further change the face of Kebbi State, while also bettering the lives of the indigenes.

The easy going woman, a consultant pediatrician and Medical Director/Chief Executive Officer, Medicaid Radio-diagnostics, Abuja, is one of the children of Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi, head of the defunct Nigerian Security Organisation (NSO) during the Shagari administration.