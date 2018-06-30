By Dele Momodu



French President, Emmanuel Macron, will visit the African Shrine next week to soak-in Afrobeat music, as he prepares to open the new-look Alliance Francaise facility in Lagos.

Macron is expected to touch down in Abuja on Tuesday and after a brief visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa, would head to Lagos in the evening and would be hosted at the Shrine by Trace Tv, according to sources familiar with the itinerary.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, will be on hand to guide the visiting president and will use the occasion to promote Tourism in the state.

Afrobeat was specially created by the legendary Fela Anikulapo, originally known as Fela Ransome-Kuti, a radical artiste who fought against injustice and executive recklessness through his addictive brand of music. His sons, Femi and Seun have been able to sustain the popularity of the genre and President Macron will certainly have fun at the African Shrine.

Next day at 9am, President Macron is expected to open the magnificent Alliance Francais building, which is located in Ikoyi. It is the biggest and best such facility that blends modern innovative and classy design with the traditions of the past, according to the sources.

This scenic upgraded Chateau-style Alliance Francaise means more Nigerians can learn about French culture and language in Lagos, the commercial capital. This is a welcome development which is bound to promote greater interaction between Nigeria and France and expand business opportunities, cultural exchange and employment.

The Alliance Francaise Foundation is the premier cultural organisation in the world, founded on 21 July 1883, it now has 800 local associations in about 133 countries. It is supported by grants from the French Government and the generosity of patrons, including its founding fathers who are notable Frenchmen like the scientist, Louis Pasteur, the publisher, Armand Colin and writers, Jules Verne and Ernest Renan.

The renovated building, which is a villa, now has new additions which have transformed it almost completely. There are spectacular alterations done to the amphitheatre and the internal auditorium to give it a touch of timeless elegance.

The Lagos accommodation has been improved, increased and enhanced, and sure to provide guests with an unforgettable experience.