Plus-sized Nollywood actress/writer, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought-after stars in the movie industry, despite her chubbiness. In this interview with Tosin Clegg, the Anambra State-born thespian speaks on the challenges of an upcoming actor, love life and other issues concerning her career

Can you mention some big movies you have done?

Maduka Daughters, Village Flavour, Okirika, The Israelite, Good marriage, 3 Bad Girls, to mention but a few. I joined the industry after school. I knew I have the talent and I decided to pursue it.

What were the challenges you faced at the early stage?

My weight was a big challenge. I was very fat at the time and I didn’t get featured in characters I know I can deliver because all the producers saw was a fat, ugly girl. Not my talent.

How did you overcome it?

Oh well, when you get tired of being fed bullshit, you get to make a change at some point. All that matters is how you see yourself.

I knew I am more than they could see, and that image alone kept me going. I battled depression at some point. But like I said, if you know who you are, nothing can stop you. Not for too long.

Sexual harassment has also become a common trend in the entertainment industry, how did you scale through?

I haven’t been sexually harassed by any producer. I’m one of the lucky ones, I guess.

Did you hit the gym or work on your size to fit in?

I didn’t work on myself to “fit in”. I’m working on myself for me. I love to look good. And I’m only just getting started.

How supportive were your parents when you took the bold step to join Nollywood?

I have just my mum now. My dad wouldn’t have allowed it, but my mum is supportive.

Did your boyfriend, at that time, give you the go ahead?

I’ve never really dated, like dated anyone all my life. It’s funny but true. I’m just learning to truly give love a chance now. I’m too sensitive. I thought not dating at all was best to avoid heartbreaks and all.

So, you didn’t have an emotional attachment with your partners?

From me to them? No. From them, well people pretend a lot in this country. So I wouldn’t know.

So how long can you stay without sex?

Oh, I can stay for as long as I want to. I’m not a freak on sex. But when I get it, I get it good.

I have heard people say to sexually satisfy a plus-sized lady is a hard journey, how true?

That’s based on individual differences. It’s wrong to generalise stuff like that.

What’s your spec when it comes to Mr. Right for marriage?

I’m attracted to a person’s mind and rarely the body. If he’s got a good heart and a sound mind, that’s it for me. Physical appearances don’t really count. Doesn’t mean I’d marry a monster or a dwarf though. But his pocket counts. I can’t help the world if I’m helpless, if you know what I mean. I need a rich man.

You mentioned aspiring producer, anyone in the pipeline?

Yes. I’m cooking up something good for my lovers, Alaba release though. I have to cut my coat according to my cloth for now.

Nollywood is indeed going places, but there are still some lapses, what’s the way forward?

The way forward is finance. Everything boils down to money. We don’t have investors. All we get is criticism and little support. Nigerians keep comparing us to Hollywood and it baffles me. We do what we do out of little or nothing and we are able to get a result.

Not Hollywood standard perhaps, but if we have half of what those guys have, we’d shake the world.

What would Amara be doing for a living, if she’s not an actress?

I’d probably be into fashion. Which I’m still gonna visit eventually though.

What’s your best fashion accessory?

I really love my fancy rings and chains. I intend going into plus-size clothing. It’s difficult for a fat girl to find trendy clothes and I can help that. And I draw inspiration from everything around me.

Days ago a colleague of yours made a confession of the weirdest place she has had sex. What’s yours?

The weirdest place I’ve had sex was in the pool and it was a private pool. I love adventures, as adventures feed the soul.

Best moment as an actress?

When someone looked me up on Facebook, asked for my account details and sent me money from London for making him and his family laugh.