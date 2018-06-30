ASTYMIN is rewarding Nigerian Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, with one million Naira for each of the two goals scored against Iceland in Nigeria’s second match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia. This is in fulfilment of the earlier promise of the brand in the ongoing ‘One Goal, One Million Naira’ campaign.

The CSKA Moscow FC Striker emerged the first player to cash-in on the handsome reward winning N2 million after scoring in the 49th and 75th minute of the highly-tensed game against Iceland, to revive Nigeria’s hope of qualifying for the second round of the competition.

ASTYMIN threw its weight behind the Nigerian Super Eagles, cheering the team to ‘GoTheDistance’ and make Nigerians proud at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia by rewarding every Super Eagles player with the sum of N1 million for every goal scored during regulation time. Astymin ‘One Goal, One Million Naira’ World Cup campaign is an offshoot of the brand’s 2018 #GoTheDistance campaign that emphasises the need for all Nigerians to harness their full potentials and be the best they can be in every area of their endeavour.

According to the General Manager, Marketing and Sales, Mr. Ola Ijimakin, “The fulfilment of this promise to the Super Eagle’s forward is in the character of the brand that never fails to deliver on its promise to its consumers in its over 20 years in the market.”

ASTYMIN shares the passion of Nigerians for football and the desire of the Super Eagles to ‘Go The Distance’ at the ongoing Mundial.

The ASTYMIN World Cup campaign is not only for the Super Eagles players but also for soccer-loving Nigerians who have also been given the opportunity to win from myriads of mouth-watering prizes by participating in the special World Cup Quiz Competition and Match Predictions.