Hours after the massive tanker explosion at Otedola Bridge area of Ojodu-Berger, Lagos, which claimed nine lives and razed 54 vehicles and a tricycle on Thursday, the disappearance of a toddler and the family driver has spiked fears of abduction.

The missing boy, Eyitayo, was last seen with the family driver after the explosion occurred.

According to a family member, Funmi Balogun, the missing boy, a three-year-old, was with his mum, his twin sister and the driver in the car when the fuel truck exploded.

While posting the boy’s picture on her page fabrics_n_more, she said; “This boy in this picture is a three-year-old named Eyitayo.

“He was involved in the unfortunate tanker accident with his mother, twin sister and the driver at Otedola bridge yesterday (Thursday) evening.

“They were a few cars away from the tanker when the explosion occurred. The driver (Mr. Joseph) carried Eyitayo while the mother escaped with Eyitoke (Eyitayo’s twin).

“The whereabouts of Eyitayo and Mr. Joseph is still unknown as all attempts to trace them at the scene of the accident proved abortive. Anyone with information should pls call 08033148161 or approach nearest police station.”

When contacted, Balogun declined to state if they had gone to the Emergency and Trauma Centre at the old toll gate to look for the duo.

She also declined to confirm whether the issue had been reported to the police so that the driver could be tracked.

She however stated that as at 3pm, they were yet to know their whereabouts, as neither the driver nor the little boy had returned home.

However, many who commented on her page called on the family to share the picture of the driver for easy identification.