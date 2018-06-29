Ebere Nwoji

Issues bothering on enabling roles of insurance sector in achieving financial inclusion in the country will form the main thrust of the 2018 National Insurance Conference to be organised by the Insurance Industry Consultative Council(IICC).

The conference scheduled for July 8 to 10 in Abuja, has the theme: “Insurance Industry and financial inclusion.”

According to the chairman, organising committee of the conference, Femi Hassan, this year’s edition, was being organised to further underscore the commitment of the insurance industry to continually upscale the knowledge of insurance operators, other professionals in the financial services sector as well as other stakeholders, about contemporary dynamics in the economic development of the country.

He said the conference, would also highlight the enabling roles of the insurance industry in achieving financial inclusion and by so doing, accelerate its contributions to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.

“The fact that access to financial services is concentrated in urban areas has limited the people from the rural areas from contributing maximally to growth and development of the nation’s economy.

“It is therefore instructive to state that the theme of this year’s conference: Insurance Industry and Financial Inclusion is quite apt, in view of the policy direction of government towards including all segments of the society within the financial safety net”, he stated.