One of the top seeds at the ongoing 40th Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship, Joseph Imeh failed in his bid to win the competition following the failure to go past another touch player, Spain based Sylvester Emmanuel in one of the quarter final matches decided Thursday.

Imeh was beaten in two straight set of 6-2, 6-2. In some of the other matches decided last night, Clifford Enosoregbe outclassed Emmanuel Paul 6-1, 6-4 to book his semi-final ticket just as tournament number eight seed, Uche Oparaoji who was one game down in his quarter-final match against Albert Bikom before bouncing back to win the game 2-1 3-6, 7-6 7-5.

The defending champion and tournament and number two seed, Abdulmumuni Babalola reach the crucial stage of the competition with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over hard fighting Michael Michael.

This afternoon, Sylvester Emmanuel will take on Clifford Enosoregbe in the first semi-finals while Babalola battles Uche Oparaoji in the second semi-finals.

In the women section, the defending champion, Sarah Adegoke who had a 6-2, 6-2 quarter-final win over Rose Abu will be up against Patience Oneamhoin in the today’s first semi-final while Christy Agugbom and Blessing Samuel will play in the other semi final match.

The week-long championship which had over N11.3 million as prize money had over 300 players from all states of the federation in attendance and it will end tomorrow at the Abuja National Stadium.