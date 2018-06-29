Heritage Africa-China Research Institute, Institute of African Studies, Zhejiang Normal University, China and the University of Abuja, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange programmes on culture.

The Director, Heritage Africa-China Research Institute, Mr. Moses Ayom, said the MoU would allow the institutions involved to collaborate in areas of interest that would benefit the three institutions.

Ayom, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said the MoU would allow the three institutions exchange programs in the next five years.

He said: “In order to encourage closer academic ties, after cordial consultations and negotiations between the Directors of the three parties, the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, University of Abuja and Heritage Africa-China Research Institute, intend to establish programs of exchange and collaboration in areas of interest and benefit to the three institutions.

“The three parties shall actively cooperate and pursue academic research in areas of interest and benefits to the various institutions.”

The Director, Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, Liu Hongwu expressed joy towards pioneering the programmes.

He said that the programmes would provide necessary preliminary platforms for development in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“The purpose of coming to Nigeria for the conference is to develop a programme whereby scholars and experts from both countries can brainstorm ideas to promote peace and development in the country.

“There is a huge gap in the language difference between our two countries. This hinders both parties from being able to work together.

“This partnership will help to close that gap and allow for scholarly networking and interaction.”

He hammered on the importance for Chinese and African scholars to share ideas and gain in-depth knowledge about one another’s cultural differences to foster peace and economic growth.

He said that one of the key factors missing in most African countries is industrialisation.

“We have diverse perspectives and diverse modes of development, therefore we must interact with each other in order to understand each other.

“Forming this partnership will promote cultural understanding which is a prerequisite for exchange.

“The Chinese economy has grown rapidly because we urge our investors to invest in foreign lands, such as the African continent.

“China is transforming from a manufacturing base to an innovative one, and moving this to Africa will enable African countries to become leaders in economic development.”