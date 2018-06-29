Presidency carpets PDP on Plateau massacre

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have resolved to engage the nation’s security chiefs in a decisive talk to find solution to the spate of killings and destructions by criminal gangs masquerading as herdsmen.

In order to address the worrisome escalation in fuel subsidy deductions from the Federation Account, the governors said they have resolved to implement petrol supply and distribution monitoring system in each state.

The governors, who met Wednesday night under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), also resolved to send a delegation to Plateau State to show solidarity with the people and to commiserate with victims of last weekend’s murderous attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on the villagers residing in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas.

In a communique issued at the end of its meeting that lasted for several hours, the Forum strongly condemned recent attacks in Plateau State and the spate of insecurity in the country.

While commiserating with the government and people of Plateau and other states, including victims who were caught in transit travelling to and from neighbouring states, the governors unanimously demanded prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The state chief executives also resolved to find a quick and common solution to the security crises.

The communique signed by the Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar, read: “Forum noted with delight and thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their quick response and visit to Plateau State to show empathy to the people of the state. Members equally commended Governor Simon Lalong for the way he handled the very sad situation.

“Governors resolved to hold a one-day meeting with the security chiefs to come up with a holistic solution to the country’s security situation.”

As part of the deliberations at the forum’s monthly meeting, the NGF looked into the worrisome issue of ascertaining the actual volume of petrol being consumed in the country.

The governors were briefed on energy security and cross-border leakages by officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The forum also took on the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, who was represented by the Chief Executive, Downstream, NNPC, Henry Ikem Obi, on the effects of subsidy withdrawals on remittances to the Federation Account.

At the meeting, the Director of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr. Mordecai Danteni Baba Ladan, was represented by Team Lead, Terminal Operation, DPR, Idris Abdulraham.

In the communique, the governors pledged to continue to engage with the federal government, the leadership of NNPC, DPR, the NCS, and other security agencies to curb hoarding, diversion, smuggling and illegal hike in ex-depot or retail pump price to safeguard Nigeria’s energy security.

They also reiterated their resolve to implement the petrol supply and distribution monitoring system in each state.

While speaking to journalists after their meeting, Yari emphasised that the forum was not after the subsidy but was concerned about unrealistic figures on the volume of petrol being dished out by the NNPC.

The forum also received presentation from the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, on broadband deployment in Nigeria.

The governors acknowledged the importance of broadband deployment for both economic development and revenue generation, and pledged to work closely with the Commission and infrastructure companies to remove impediments to broadband deployment, including unifying right of way charges and addressing multiple regulation and multiple taxation.

Presidency Carpets PDP over Plateau Massacre

The presidency Thursday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of shedding crocodile tears over last weekend’s killing of over 100 persons in Plateau State, saying more deaths were recorded when the party was in government for 16 years.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, criticised the party’s decision to declare seven days of national mourning and fly its flag in all its secretariats across the country at half mast, saying PDP’s reaction to the massacre amounted to dancing on the graves of the dead.

Adesina, who went down memory lane to exhume various violent incidents across the country during the administrations of PDP from 1999 to 2007, said it was nauseating that the party which never declared any national mourning during any of those incidents is now lowering its flag after the Plateau killings, which he described as sad and unfortunate.

The president’s mouthpiece, who said the PDP’s flag is not just lowered but had rather been lowered since 2015 when it was kicked out of power, added that Nigeria would not be hoodwinked by what he described as PDP’s cheap antics.

Accusing the PDP of hypocrisy, he listed violent attacks on communities by government security agencies to include, “November 20, 1999 Odi, in Bayelsa State, which was invaded on orders of a PDP President. About 2,500 people killed. No national mourning; between February and May, 2000, about 5,000 people were killed during riots over Sharia law in different parts of the North. No national mourning; in 2001, hundreds of people, including the old, infirm, women and children were killed in Zaki Biam. No crocodile tears.

“Between September 7 and 12, 2001, Jos, Plateau State, erupted in internecine killings. Between 500 and 1,000 people were killed. Flags were not flown at half-mast.”

Adesina said his statement was not meant to claim that many more people were killed during the administrations of the PDP than the case during this administration, saying rather the “intendment of this statement is to show that wanton killings had been with us for a while,” adding, “this government is working towards enduring solutions; and should be given the opportunity to do so.”

He added that “a single soul is precious, and no man should take a life, which he cannot create”.

Show Respect for the Dead, PDP Tells Buhari

But the PDP described the statement credited to the presidency as a justification for its failure to stem the tide of killings and bloodletting in the country, particularly in the Plateau, Zamfara, Benue, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Kogi, Taraba and other troubled states.

The party said it was reprehensible that the presidency in its usual arrogance and insensitivity to the mood of the nation chose to condemn it for declaring a seven-day mourning and flying its flags at half-mast in honour of the dead and solidarity with the bereaved.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said it was disturbing that even in death, the Buhari presidency still wanted to deny the victims of callous murder the honour of being mourned.

It said: “We are particularly appalled that instead of joining Nigerians in mourning the dead and seeking ways to stem the escalation of the bloodletting under its watch, the Buhari presidency is engaged in morbid reference to past killings as if the lives of Nigerians have no value under President Buhari’s watch.

“The PDP, as a party, will continue to identify with Nigerians at this troubled time irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations and will therefore not allow itself to be dragged into a needless mire with the Buhari presidency, which has shown by its statement, that it has no iota of regard for the lives of Nigerians.

“PDP urges the Buhari presidency to confront the challenge of fulfilling the basic responsibility of governance by providing security to the lives and property of all Nigerians irrespective of their creed, tribe and political affiliations.

“Finally, the PDP assures Nigerians that we will not be deterred in speaking out against the killings and the failure of the Buhari administration to take concrete steps to stem this ugly tide.”