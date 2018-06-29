Martins Ifijeh

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Water Onnoghen, has called on Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to shun corruption, corrupt practices and provide honest services to clients if the rule of law must thrive in the country.

He said the actions of some members of the Inner Bar had recently been called into question, noting that integrity is crucial to the judiciary and public confidence in the judicial sector.

Stating this while delivering a keynote address at the maiden edition of the annual lecture of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) in Lagos yesterday, he said: “The public have confidence not only in the courts but in the members of the bar who are the bridge between the courts and the public.

‘’The success of judicial reforms depends not only on how we collectively identify and deliberate on fundamental issues affecting the justice sector, but on how we can ensure the pragmatic implementation of such reforms to the later.”

Justice Onnoghen, who spoke on ‘How members of the Inner Bar can support the dispensation of justice and justice sector reforms,’ noted that BOSAN must ensure strict observance to ethical standards, integrity and the rule of law, which he said are the underlying principles of justice and bedrock of democracy.

“The reform of the justice sector is indispensable to the rule of law as it is through the instrumentality of reform that the yearnings of the public can be met. We must therefore realise that whatever reform to be embarked upon must start from our mindset and attitude, without which the effort remains an exercise in futility.”

Justice Onnoghen told the senior lawyers that despite the numerous challenges they face, they must strive hard to exhibit and promote high standards conducts at all times and discharge their duties with competence and decorum both in couth and in their private lives.

He also advised that because of the position of trust they occupy in the society, they must to face up to their responsiblities which carry attributes such as propriety, integrity, honesty, impartiality, diligence and objectivities.

The CJN further called on the SANs to come together and address challenges encountered and to incorporate their various contributions towards the justice sector reforms.

“We are not unmindful of the numerous challenges you face. However, the judiciary still looks up to you because of the position of trust you occupy.

On his part, the Chairman of BOSAN Continuing Legal Education Sub-committee, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), said the affairs of Nigeria needs the input of senior lawyers who are well versed and grounded in the nuances of the law, adding that the law, which is the backbone and fulcrum of developed societies, must be guarded.

“This lecture is an initiative of BOSAN supported by key industry players, and it aims at delivering valuable insights on the practice of law through the eyes of SANs. It is an effort on the part of BOSAN to enhance the knowledge of members of the inner Bar and other legal practitioners,” he said.

Ajogwu said he was confident that after the various presentations, members of the body would have a renewed passion and enhanced knowledge on their roles in the administration of justice and nation building in Nigeria.