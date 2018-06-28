“United Nations Association of Greater Boston (UNAGB) prepares the next generation of global leaders through Model UN education programmezs and Youth global education programmes! UNAGB Institute in Global Leadershipbrings together local and international students to discover global challenges and to attempt to address them through Model United Nations programming.
Students learn to think critically about the problems facing our society, to use diplomacy and compromise as tools, and to form policy proposals that make solutions possible. Among the various institutes are Human Rights, International Peace and security and Advance public speaking. Starting to teach students early how to peacefully address critical issues the world faces is important in the global world we live.
They are the future global leaders and cannot be discounted.”
Dr. Arese Carrington