Rebecca Ejifoma

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested Jumoke Adesida, 35, for allegedly kidnapping two years old Rokibat Raji in Jerry Farm area of Ikorodu, Lagos and took her to Ogun State.

Police report revealed that on June 22, 2018, Adesida allegedly kidnapped the toddler after the mother, Mrs. Aminat Abidoye, left her in the care of her neighbours in her shop located at 12 Kazeem Adeboye street, Odogunyan at Ikorodu to buy some eggs. But upon her return, she realised that her daughter had disappeared.

Abidoye narrated that: “I rushed to buy some eggs from the market to sell. So I left my daughter in the shop with my neighbours. When I returned, I noticed she was not around. My neighbours and I searched everywhere but all our efforts were futile. So, I reported to the police station at Shagamu road, Ikorodu.”

Parading the suspect at the state Police Command in Ikeja, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, said based on the information Abidoye gave, “I directed the officer-in-charge of anti-kidnapping squad to call for the case file and deploy all his assets to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance.”

He added: “Immediately, the squad swung into action, tapping into the robust community policing structure in search of the victim. Their efforts paid off as the missing child was traced to one Jumoke Adesida in Odo-kekere in Ogun State.”

According to the suspect, Adesida, she saw the child playing with animals. “I did not steal the child. I was walking when I noticed the child was following me. So, I carried her to my house in Ogun State.”

She expressed further that she took the child because her child went missing when she went to the Redeemed Christian Church of God Camp (RCCG) on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. I wasn’t feeling too well so I didn’t know who took my child from me.”

Continuing, Adesida claimed she did not change the child’s name. “I took care of her, fed her properly when she was with me.”