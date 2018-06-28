Oluwafunke Lasisi

The International Press Centre (IPC) has prepared the revised edition, 2018 of the Nigerian Media Code of Election coverage for 2019 election, in a quest for journalists’ safety, and to provide fair and balanced report without any compromise.

The revised edition of the media code was disclosed by the Centre at a two-day meeting held recently in Lagos, with journalists drawn from media organisations, professional groups and other organisations to have their views in the contents provided and use of words.

According to the Executive Director, Media Rights Agenda, Mr. Edetaen Ojo, there are two significant areas to take into consideration which include the use of hate speech and incitement that could lead to violence in the country, and if there is real need to create an enabling environment for peace and safety of journalists during the coming elections 2019.

He advised that the media code should be properly minded of the use of words and language to avoid violence and bring the development of the country to a level where free and fair elections will hold; leaving the mindset of the political aspirants, politicians and public audience with the good view about the journalism profession.

The media code consists of seven sections with subordinate bodies stating the dos and don’ts of journalists and politicians, including taking political aspirants on same level for balanced report whereas all contestants would have equal rights and privileges to pursue their political aspirations.

The viewing and correction was hosted by Ojo; Director of Premium Times Investigative for Journalism, Dapo Olorunyomi; Secretary, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Ms. Victoria Ibanga; and Ifeoma Doyin of the department of Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikwe University.

The programme takes many bodies in attendance such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigeria Press Council (NPC), NGE, Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers’ Unions (RATTAWU), European Union-Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) and Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Meanwhile, the Director of IPC, Lanre Arogundade said the Media Code has received high rate of endorsements from professional groups and associations, and other media launched in Abuja on June 22 as part of the activities of the World Congress of the International Press Institute (IPI).