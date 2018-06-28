Bennett Oghifo

Electoric Payplus Limited, a payment solutions company in Nigeria, has earned itself the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and ISO Quality Management System (QSM) certificates after nine months and it is set to advance into other payment systems.

The PCI DSS, ISO QSM Certificates were presented to the company in Lagos, recently by Infoprive, a leading information security in sub-Saharan Africa with experience across transaction switching, payment and banking systems.

The Managing Director of Electronic Payplus Limited, Mr. Bayo Adeokun, whose company was the first to achieve ISO certification in the country, said attaining the new certificates “has been a very tough journey within the last nine months, October last year till now. We thought at the beginning that we can get it done within three months. We are the first in this industry that will operate with that certificate.”

“We decided to do this because moving forward, and as Electronic Payplus Limited, we intend to go into other areas of this business that our colleagues in this business have not gone into. We also call ourselves the solutions provider, so we are not only into smart card, we also provide payment solutions and that is why this is very necessary for us.”

The MD said the vision is “to build a legacy, a company that will live after all of us and for you to be able to do that you must learn to reinvent yourself.”

On the impact of the company’s payment solutions, he said: “Electronic Payplus has been operating in this market for 13 years now. We started as a POS deployment company and after a couple of years we did a business review and decided to go into smart card production.”

On how secure smart cards could be, he said: “Security is a buzz word in the payment card industry. It can never be eliminated but the most important thing is to guide against it. On the part of providers, of which Electronic Payplus is one, we have the best in class security.”