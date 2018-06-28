Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Following the rainstorm and flooding that wreaked havoc in some parts of Katsina State, President Muhammadu Buhari will visit the state Friday to commiserate with the victims.

The rainstorm which was accompanied by heavy downpour destroyed over 600 houses, killed more than six persons and rendered thousands homeless.

The affected communities are Kukar-Gesa, Shinkafi ward A and B in Modoji village, Ambassadors’ Quarters, Makera, Company, and Kambarawa.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi.

Masari added that President Buhari felt it was necessary for him to personally visit the affected places and meet the people to extend his commiserations and condolences.

The governor urged the people of the state to turn out en masse to welcome the president in the best tradition of ‘Peace and Heritage’ which Katsina State is famed for.