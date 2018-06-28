By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen on Thursday commissioned the Court of Appeal Mediation Centre, as part of efforts to enhance justice delivery in the country.

Onnoghen at the commissioning at the headquarters of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, expressed confidence that the innovation would reduce the workload of judges and improve the efficiency in the country’s court system.

The CJN, who was represented by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, enjoined judges to encourage the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms in cases that are less contentious in order to decongest the jurisprudence.

“A mediation centre, such as the one I will be commissioning today, heralds a new era for court connected Alternative Dispute Resolution or ADR in Nigeria. It is noteworthy that this centre is proof that the Nigerian judiciary is fast becoming a legal system able to deploy multi-model justice delivery, thereby ensuring that the wheels of justice are speedy up to meet the demands of citizenry across the country,” he said.

The CJN used the occasion to call on all heads of courts to make practice directions that will dissuade litigants who institute actions without first exploring the arbitration clauses in contracts.

He also cautioned the management of the Court of Appeal Mediation Centre to ensure that they develop a robust, fair and impartial system in the selection process while ensuring that appropriate cases are referred to it for determination.

In her remarks, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, stated that there was the need to set up the Appeal Court Mediation Centre in order to equip judges with the requisite skills in order to grapple with the escalating commercial dispute resulting from the growth in business activities and increase in international trade on one hand and breakdown of relationship on the other hand.

Bulkachuwa noted that with the commissioning of the centre, litigation will cease to be the only method of determining appeals in the Court of Appeal.

“Parties before the court can now choose between litigation and mediation. This signifies an opportunity by parties as well as their counsel to enjoy the full flavour of Order 16 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2016.

“By virtue of the provisions of Order 16 Court of Appeal Rules, 2016 civil appeals in respect of breach of contract, liquidated money demand, matrimonial causes, child custody, parental actions, inheritance, chieftaincy and personal actions in tort are eligible for reference to the Court of Appeal Mediation Centre at any time before an appeal is set for hearing,” she said.