Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State House of Assembly Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Usman Danmadamin-Isa as a new commissioner and member of the state executive council.

The confirmation followed the consideration of a nomination letter from Governor Aminu Tambuwal to the House and the screening of the nominee at plenary.

According to the letter, the nomination of Danmadamin-Isa is as a result of the need for wider political participation in governance and is in line with section 192 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“Moreover, the nominee is an astute politician with impressive grassroots appeal, a team player and mass mobiliser, who had served in many capacities within the political landscape of the state.

“He will therefore bring his experience in the conduct of government business in the state,” it said.

After screening at the plenary, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, said the nominee was confirmed by the state Assembly, as the members accepted such in a majority vote.

Danmadamin-Isa was the past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and served the state in various capacities before his present appointment.

Responding shortly after his confirmation by the House, Danmadamin-Isa said he would do his best towards improving the living standard of the people in the state.