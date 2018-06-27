From Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, on Wednesday asked for petition against any violation of human rights by officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force.

Speaking in Maiduguri at the opening of the 2018 NAF Officers Conference, Abubakar said the Nigerian Air Force had zero tolerance for violation of human rights and was ready to prosecute any officer and man found wanting in adherence to respect for human rights.

The CAS, who also commissioned two residences for officers and a mini mart within the Air Force Base in Maiduguri during the visit to the town on Wednesday, said any one with evidence of human rights violation among his men should bring a petition forward to NAF headquarters.

He said: “If there is any evidence of human rights violation, come to the headquarters of NAF with your petition. We are open to engage any organisation or person. If there is any violation, we will take step to address the situation.”

He noted that: “We (the Air Force) have classified rules of engagement. The service is made up of professional airmen, service and we are determined to further cement the professionalism of our men.”

He said: “I must highlight, however, that in dealing with non-conventional security threats, there is a greater requirement for all personnel to maintain professionalism and have a firm understanding of their individual and collective responsibilities under the law.

“This is because of the dynamic nature of such operational environments and attendant need to keep abreast with constantly evolving legal considerations.

“This responsibility is of course greater for our field commanders, who are responsible for enforcing our laws, and our legal officers, who give advice on legal matters at various levels in the Service.”

Abubakar said it was “expected that the outcome of the conference would provide impetus for better decision making as well as more ethical and professional conduct of our operations.”