Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested 30 youths in connection with a land dispute in Sabara village of Batagarawa district in Bodinga Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command and Deputy Superintendent of Police Cordelia Nwawe made this known to journalists in Sokoto on Wednesday.

She said the youths were arrested in order to avert the escalation of the conflict in the area.

Nwawe stated that the command was investigating the matter with a view to coming out with measures that will ensure peace and understanding among

the residents of the community.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the disputed land had been used for grazing by herdsmen for over 100 years.

He however, lamented that the land was allegedly distributed to farmers by the district head of the area.

Meanwhile, the command has vowed to deal decisively with political thugs found breaching peace in the state.

The PPRO said the command has embarked on 24-hour patrol in the Sokoto

metropolis in order to maintain security in the state.

She appealed to residents of the state to assist the police with useful information on any criminal activity in order to nip crime in the bud.

“The people should help us in exercising our responsibility by providing information on the hideout of criminals so that we can tackle crime effectively,” she added.