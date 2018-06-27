Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Wednesday paid a solidarity visit to the new National Chairman of the of All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, expressing optimism that Oshiomhole will align the manifesto of the APC with the wishes and aspirations of workers and Nigerians in general.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who led the delegation said they came to congratulate Oshiomhole on his victory.

A statement issued by Oshiomhole’s Special Assistant on Media, Simon Egbegbulem, said that while congratulating the new chairman, the Labour leader said NLC had long waited for an occasion like this adding that workers in the nation will ensure that they give Oshiomhole all necessary assistance to succeed.

According to him, “ we are all excited and happy that you emerged as the new national chairman of the APC. We feel excited that you recognised that labour remains your primary constituency while the party is secondary and therefore we continue to wish you well. But more importantly, we now have that sense of belonging because once you have your mother at the kitchen you are sure you will not lack.

“And therefore, I think a lot of expectations from the Nigerian workers of the fact that a worker from the factory is now the chairman of the ruling party. We are sure that you will work assiduously to align the party’s manifesto with the wishes and aspirations of the working class and Nigerians.

In his remark, Oshiomhole assured that the APC will continue to project policies that reflects the core values of a progressive party.

He however lamented that those against the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration were dishing out lies to confuse the public.

He said, “Labour still remains my primary constituency. But we have a lot of work to do, the President is fighting corruption, corruption is fighting back. The opposition is using various tools to confuse people and the public memory can be short.

“So I believe that we have a collective duty to remind people where we are coming from and the fact that when you destroy, to rebuild can be difficult”.