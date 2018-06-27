Raheem Akingbolu reports that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State exploits every opportunity to connect with his people in a friendly manner.

As a necessary step leading to the just concluded All Progressives Congress, APC, national convention in Abuja, local government congresses were held across the country. The exercise, expectedly, threw up various faces of politics. While some states contended with factional congresses, crisis prevented others from going ahead with the electoral process. But in Sokoto State, it was a different ball game, as the congress went ahead peacefully. It affirmed the huge goodwill Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal enjoys among his people.

At the premises of Sabongeri Veterinary in Tambuwal, venue of the Tambuwal local government congress, party loyalists, market women, and other members of the community converged on the grounds as early as 9am, expecting the state governor, party leaders, and INEC representatives, who were coming to supervise the congress.

Unlike the charged atmosphere characterized by supremacy tussle experienced in many states, Tambuwal town wore a ceremonial outlook on that day as various groups and political associations dressed flamboyantly with local entertainers. A situation, raised hopes that the Sokoto delegation to the national convention of the APC will be a united, happy family of party faithful.

A series of events that followed later gave credence to the puzzle. Tambuwal and his entourage entered the community and set the tone for the business of the day. Despite the importance of the congress and exigency of his office, Tambuwal never allowed the opportunity to exchange pleasantries with his people to elude him. He mixed freely and bonded well with them before the exercise commenced.

Earlier predictions that there might be a rancorous congress, owing to the perceived misunderstanding between Tambuwal and some leading political figures in the state chapter of the APC failed to come true. The prophets of doom were disappointed because the party’s local government leaders emerged through a consensus agreement that only required ratification. As a result of this, it didn’t take a long time before the exercise was concluded.

Speaking after the new leaders of the party in his local government were presented to him, Tambuwal described APC members as one political family.

He explained that the congress was rancor free because stakeholders of the party met and resolved on a consensus to elect their leaders. “This was why the congresses were peaceful and successful in the state.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, APC Ward and Local Government Congresses, Isma’ila Nda Hussaini commended APC members in the state for the resolution which he said was affirmed by his committee.

According to him, APC would remain victorious as far as Sokoto state is concerned.

Chairman of the seven – man monitoring committee of the ward congresses in Sokoto dispatched from the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, Alhaji Isma’ila Ina Hussaini described the conduct of the congress in Sokoto as peaceful.

At Wamakko, he acknowledged efforts of Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko towards sustainable peace.

Also commenting, State Chairman of APC, Alhaji Suleiman Usman Dan Madamin Isa, expressed joy over the conduct of the exercise.

Throwing light on the warm reception accorded Tambuwal by his people, a community leader and one of the most successful businessmen in Tambuwal town, Alhaji Ibraheem Alhassan, described the governor as a noble prince, who has always lived a life of a servant-leader.

‘’The Governor is the son of Waziri of Tambuwal, the community’s Prime Minister. By his noble birth, he has every opportunity to be far from the people, but he has always been a caring person. He is one of the few people who is very pleasant and willing to help people even before going into politics,’’ he said.

The community leader also linked the smoothness and peacefulness of the congress across the state to the quality leadership the governor and his predecessor in office, provided to members of the party and the entire state, at large.

‘’Former Governor Wamako and Governor Tambuwal are one of a kind; they are unique in many ways. Besides, they are selfless and purposeful leaders, who always struggle to better the lot of their followers. That is why everybody is always willing to key into their plan for the party,’’ he said.

A civil servant and member of the Tijanniyah Group like the governor, Mr. Alkali Zakiru, said he was not surprised that the governor has continued to make the state proud.

He said; ‘’I belong to the same Islamic organisation with the governor and I know him to have always been a committed and progressive member. He is not the type that believes in frivolities and I think this has helped in sharpening his leadership skill. He is genuinely interested in the people around him and such attributes has earned him respect and acceptability in the society,’’ he said.

Zakiru, who affirmed that the APC in Sokoto has anointed the governor for a second term, urged newly inaugurated members of the party not to rest on their oars but to begin another round of mobilisation and sensitisation for the party.

Speaking further on Tambuwal’s style of governance, the health worker was quick to make reference to how the governor, on assumption of office, laid the foundation for the construction of a new secondary school in Balle, the headquarters of Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to him, the singular act won the admiration of the people because the town was the only local government council in the whole country without a secondary school as at the time the governor intervened in 2016.

Considering the testimonials and the influence of the governor’s political family in the state, Tambuwal might have begun the process that would return him to the government house in 2019.