Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Action Democratic Party (ADP) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately arrest the masterminds of the early Sunday morning massacre in Plateau State.

ADP warned that the president risk losing face and will be perceived to have compromised if he fails to act now.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Henry Okolie-Aboh, APGA reminded the federal government that one of its major constitutional responsibilities​ is the protection of lives and properties

“With deep sense of loss and sadness, totally condemns the latest spate of killings in Plateau State​ in which defenceless children, pregnant women and a huge number of other villagers lost their lives in cold blood. The party empathises as well as commiserates with the government and people of Plateau State, especially they families that lost their dear ones, on this barbaric, callous and dastardly act. The party wishes once again to remind the federal government that one of its major constitutional responsibilities​ is the protection of lives and properties. Therefore, it should get the Police in particular and other security Agencies in general, to do their work by maintaining​ law and order and stop the criminal, incessant and wanton loss of precious lives and destructions of properties,” the party said.

“The party views the killings​ in Plateau State as one too many to recount, because of the activities of some unscrupulous elements, including brigands and arsonists who have decided to turn the state into a slaughter slab, a killing field and a huge cauldron,” the party added.

APGA also expressed worry about the spate of killings across other states that included Benue, Taraba, Nassarawa, Kogi, Borno, Zamfara and Adamawa, which makes the entire country look very insecure and lawless.

The party advised the federal government to urgently restructure its security architecture, in order to tame the growing menace of killings and general flow of citizens’ blood without ceasing, across the country.

On its part, the ADP has advised the government of President Buhari to effect the immediate arrest of the masterminds of the massacre or risk losing face.

National Chairman of the ADP, Mr. Yabagi Sani, said in a statement signed by the party’s Director of Media, Kayode Jacobs, yesterday in Abuja, that the current perception held by the people was that “the government of President Buhari shielding killer herdsmen and this must be proved otherwise.

“If the government fails to respond appropriately on this Jos killings, the country may be driven into a situation where every citizen will fend security for themselves and this could spell doom” he said.