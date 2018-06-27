Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not have the requisite experience and capacity to adequately manage the affairs of the country.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after an interaction meeting with the Forum of PDP Former State Houses of Assembly Presiding Officials, Tuesday in Abuja, Atiku said: “I think the people of Nigeria need to sit down and evaluate APC and PDP. There is nothing about APC.’’

On why he met with the forum, the former vice-president described members of the forum as a force to be reckoned with based on the number of its members and their experience.

The PDP presidential aspirant also described the recent killings in Plateau State as unfortunate, stressing that there was need to adopt measures including community dialogue to address the lingering crisis.

“I just listened to a former deputy speaker, a lady for that matter, and she made two points; hard and soft powers in resolving the crisis. I like that idea.

“It is not every security breach you can use hard power on. You need to establish dialogue between leadership of various communities that lived together over the years.

“So the issue of using mere crude and hard power is not the only solution. There is also the need to use soft power on the issue of peaceful coexistence between communities,” he said.

Also speaking to journalists after meeting with the forum, a former Minister of Special Duties, and PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, condemned the Jos crisis where many lives were lost.

He attributed the killing to the failure of the APC-led federal government and lack of failure among various security agencies.

“If you recall, few months ago the national security agency had appeared before the senate and disclosed that the greatest problem that the Nigeria security agencies have today is that the agencies work at cross purposes.

“There is no cooperation, there is no synergy. If critical security agencies are not sharing information or working together, then how do you expect them to come up with tight security architecture that will safeguard the lives and properties of Nigeria? And that is what is happening.’’

Turaki, however, expressed confidence that the PDP had all it takes to reclaim the leadership of Nigeria in 2019 and return the country to the path of prosperity.

He said: “PDP has men and women of impeccable integrity, men and women that are known to be bridge builders that have the needed education and experience.

“That is why we say PDP is different from every other political parties in the country.’’

The Chairman of the forum, Mr Inuwa Garba, speaking on the interaction said the purpose was for the forum to be properly guided on which of the presidential aspirants to be voted for during the parties primary.

Garba said the forum wanted the best for the party and the country.

He also pledged that the processes leading to the primaries would not divide members of the forum and that of PDP.