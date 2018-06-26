David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma and the Chief Executive Officer of Dozzy Oil, Dr. Daniel Chukwudozie have been honoured by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School as exemplary pacesetters in the drive to industrialise Africa.

Chukwuma and Chukwudozie were honoured alongside two other business giants, Dr. Emeka Okwuosa and Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye of Oilserv and Juhel Pharmaceuticals, respectively.

The awards were conferred on the recipients yesterday by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, during the 2018 maiden international conference of the UNIZIK Business School.

While Chukwuma was honoured with industrial service award, Chukwudozie was honoured with philanthropic excellence service award. Okwuosa and Okoye were honoured with; entrepreneur par excellence award and health service excellence award, respectively.