• Oni asks court to revoke Fayemi’s candidacy

Nume Ekeghe

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State slated for July 14, a public poll conducted by NOI Polls has predicted the victory of Professor Kolapo Olusola, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, and other candidates.

This is coming as governorship aspirant of the APC in the state, Segun Oni, has filed a suit at a Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the emergence of Fayemi, former Minister of Mines and Steel, as the party’s standard bearer for the governorship poll.

The result of the NOI Polls was made know in a statement made available yesterday, where the PDP candidate leads with eight points.

NOI stated that the poll was conducted between June 18 and 23, 2018 in a bid to assess the preparedness of voters towards the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

From the results of 1,000 randomly selected respondents, all residents in Ekiti State, and interviewed via telephone: Professor Olusola, fondly known as Eleka, polled 34 per cent; Dr. Fayemi (JKF) polled 26 per cent; Otunba Segun Adewale of ADP, fondly called Oshaprapra, (seven per cent); and Reverend Tunde Afe of ANRP (six percent).

In addition, there were some candidates who altogether polled four per cent, such as: Akinloye Ayegbusi (SDP), David Ayodele Adesua (ADC), Ebenezer Femi Ogunsakin (PPN), Dr. Sikiru Lawal (LP), Sunday Balogun (MPN),Mrs, Ilesanmi Anike Margaret (AP), Temitope Amuda (KP), Tosin Ajibade (ID) and Agboola Olaniyi (AD)amongst others.

The Chief Executive Officer NOIPolls, Dr. Bell Ihua, stated: “The poll revealed that while 93 percent of respondents claimed to have obtained their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), 83 percent were absolutely certain they would come out and vote for the gubernatorial candidate of their choice on July 14, 2018.

In another development, Oni, has filed a suit at a Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the emergence of Fayemi as PC’s flagbearer for the July 14 governorship poll.

Fayemi who polled a total of 941 votes at the primary which held on May 12, defeated Oni, his closest rival by a margin of over 460 votes.

But Oni has asked the court to determine if it was proper for his opponent in the primary to contest without resigning as a member of the federal cabinet.

In the court documents seen by TheCable, Oni asked the court to determine if Fayemi’s action did not violate the Nigerian constitution and the guidelines of the ruling party primary.

The suit was filed on his behalf by Gani Faniyi, his counsel.

“Whether by virtue of APC constitution and particularly Articles 2 and 5 of APC 2014 Guidelines for the nomination of candidates for public office as applicable to the APC governorship primaries conducted on the May 12, 2018, the 1st defendant being a serving member of the Federal Executive and Federal Minister of Solid Minerals, Mines and Steel Development having not resigned his appointment as a member of Federal Executive and Minister of Solid Mineral, Mines and Steel Development, at all or at least 30 days to the said primaries election of May 12, 2018 was qualified to contest and participate in the said APC governorship primaries of May 12, 2018 as an aspirant in that election,” the document read.

“Whether by virtue of APC Constitution and particularly Articles 2 and 5 of APC 2014 Guidelines for the nomination of candidates for public office as applicable to the APC governorship primaries conducted on the May 12, 2018, at Damilek Event Centre, Ado-Ekiti for the purpose of determining or nominating the 2nd defendant candidate for the July 12 Ekiti State governorship election, the 1st defendant having being indicted by Rtd. Justice Oyewole Judicial Panel of Enquiry was qualified to contest and participate in the said APC governorship primary of 12th May, 2018 as an aspirant in that election.”

Among the reliefs Oni are seeking are: “A declaration that the claimant (Oni) having scored 481 votes which is the majority of lawful and valid votes at the 2nd defendant (APC) the 12th May, 2018 APC governorship primaries election for the purpose of determining the 2nd defendant’s candidate for the July 14, 2018 election for the office of Governor Ekiti State is the person that was validly nominated by the 2nd defendant for the 1 July 14, 2018 election for the office of Governor, Ekiti state.”

Fayemi resigned on May 30 and later appointed Opeyemi Bamidele, a governorship aspirant of the APC, as the director-general of his campaign.